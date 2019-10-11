Blues, Brews & BBQ
Enjoy the Blues while sipping on brews and feasting on BBQ. The 15th Annual Blues, Brews & BBQ will take place at the Lake County Fairgrounds on October 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Jamiah Rogers Band, Corey Dennison Band and The Instinct will all perform. Purchase tickets and learn more on Eventbrite.com.
Bird Walks
Join other birders on Wednesday mornings at 8:00 a.m. at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. Explore the wide variety of birds throughout October during their stop-over during the autumn migration. Follow Gabis Arboretum on Facebook for details about this and other seasonal events.
Tribute Night at Hobart Art Theatre
Enjoy the music of Jimi Hendrix, Thin Lizzy and Bad Company on October 19 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Hobart Art Theatre is located at 230 Main Street in Hobart; it is an all ages show. Visit fandango.com for ticket information.
Fall Harvest Festival
Trick-or-treat in Valparaiso's downtown during the Fall Harvest Festival on October 18-19. Visit Central Park Plaza for hayrides, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.
Vintage Christmas Market
It's never too early to start holiday shopping. Visit the pop-up Vintage Market on October 17 at Butterfield Pavilion at Old Fairgrounds Park in Valparaiso. Find unique items from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; there will also be food, wine, silent auction and live entertainment. Follow Women in Bloom, Inc. on Facebook for details.
Halloween Train Ride
The Hesston Steam Museum will host the kids and adults for Halloween Train Rides. Spooky rides with ghost stories for the adults and Kids' Ride for the younger children. Rides take place on weekends in October. Ticket information and details about Train Rides can be found at hesston.org.