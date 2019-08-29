Popcorn Festival
The popular Popcorn Festival returns to Valparaiso’s downtown on September 7th. Visit more than 250 arts & crafts booths and 35 food vendors at the event. Take part in the Popcorn Panic, watch the parade and enjoy live entertainment all day. Visit valparaisoevents.com for a music lineup and festival details.
Indiana Dunes Biking and Birding
Bring your bike to the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education at 100 N. Lake Street on September 7. Enjoy a morning bike ride and spot birds (binoculars will be provided). Biking will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue to approximatley 11:30 a.m. Visit nps.gov/indu for details about this and other National Park programs.
Hot Air Balloon Glow
Visit Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Patch in Lowell for the Hot Air Balloon Glow on September 7th at dusk. This event will last approximately 45 minutes. Follow Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Patch on Facebook for details about this and other upcoming events; including hot air balloon rides and flashlight maze.
Little Cousin Jasper Festival
The annual 3-day festival, Little Cousin Jasper will take place on Sept 6-8 at the Jasper County Courthouse Grounds. The festival emphasizes the history, people and culture of Rensselaer. Activities for all ages, food and more! The Courthouse is located at 115 W. Washington Street in Rensselaer.
Hesston Steam & Power Show
Enjoy great food, flea market finds and plenty of trains and machines to explore at the Hesston Steam & Power Show on September 2 at the Steam Museum. Visit hesston.org for festival and museum information.
Apple Picking at Sweet Pickins’
Bring the family to Sweet Pickins’ for apple picking in the 40-acre orchard, a corn maze and other activities. Sweet Pickins’ is located on the Fair Oaks Farms grounds, 856 N. 600 E. in Fair Oaks.