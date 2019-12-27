A Look Back at 2019 Jordan Crook Jordan Crook Author email Dec 27, 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Miss Hoopeston Lauren Linares rides in the National Sweetcorn Festival Grand Parade. The Hoopeston Area High School Marching Cornjerkers Flag Squad performs during the National Sweetcorn Festival Grand Parade. Balloons Over Vermilion pilots take an aerial tour of Vermilion County in July. Vermilion County 4-H members compete in a sack race as part of the annual Ag Olympics at the Vermilion County Fair in June. Leonardo Biciunas performs during the “Rocking & Reading” kick-off concert at the Hoopeston Public Library. Homecoming King and Queen Colby Burton and Payton Small were crowned during halftime of Hoopeston Area-Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers Homecoming football game against Westville.Photo by Ginger Gonzalez Photo by Ginger Gonzalez Photo by Jordan CrookVolunteers from local groups and businesses took part in a clean-up day around Hoopeston in September. The clean-up was organized by Women Making a Difference and the Hoopeston Women’s Club. Photo by Jordan Crook California Sweetheart Jane Kennedy earned the title of Miss National Sweetheart after winning the National Sweetheart Pageant at the McFerren Park Civic Center in September. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See our list of major events and achievements from 2019 on pages 10 and 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jordan Crook Author email Follow Jordan Crook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Upcoming Events Dec 27 Storytime at Central Citizens' Library District Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Dec 27 Christmas at the Haan Museum Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Dec 28 Christmas at the Haan Museum Sat, Dec 28, 2019 Dec 29 Christmas at the Haan Museum Sun, Dec 29, 2019 Dec 31 Storytime at Central Citizens' Library District Tue, Dec 31, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News: Herald Journal Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican Breaking News: The Lafayette Leader Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Daily Headlines: Herald Journal Daily Headlines: Hoopeston Chronicle Daily Headlines: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News Daily Headlines: Newton County Enterprise Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican Daily Headlines: The Lafayette Leader Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Manage your lists