Kayden Turner
Kayden Turner of Danville is a graduate of Armstrong Township High School and a 10-year member with the A.C. Achievers. He has held the office of club president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. Kayden’s projects include cattle, hogs, dogs, rabbits and poultry. His favorite 4-H memory is showing at the State Fair with friends. He says that 4-H has taught him about hard work and dedication. Kayden’s future plans include Parkland diesel mechanics program and DACC Auto Mechanics. He is the son of Kent and Daphne Turner.
Dylan Knight
Dylan Knight is also a graduate of Armstrong Township High School and a 10-year member of the A.C. Achievers. He has held the office of club vice president and treasurer. Dylan showed beef cattle and his favorite 4-H memory is doing a farm tour. He says that 4-H has taught him how to work hard and to achieve his goals. Dylan’s future plans are to attend Parkland College’s collision repair program. He is the son of Tim Knight and Debbie Judy.