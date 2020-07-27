Daniel Hardison
Daniel Hardison of Cissna Park is the son of Kathy Ann Hardison and the late Michael Hardison. He is a 2020 graduate of Cissna Park High School and 10-year member of the Claytonville 4-H Club where he has held the office of club treasurer for 3 years. His 4-H projects include rabbits, poultry, woodworking, insects, geology, welding, rockets, drawing. Daniel has attended 4-H camp Shaw-wa-na-see 2 years, and more rabbit shows and workshops than can count. He’s taken his Geology rock collection, chickens, and rabbits to the State Fair, Winning Reserve Champion with his Mini Satin. His favorite 4-H memory is his time at camp, and all the friends that he made. Daniel says he’s learned many life skills from 4-H, including organization, leadership, responsibility, and attention to details. He plans to attend Parkland College in construction management.
Libby Hovel
Libby is the daughter of Becky & Chuck Gocken and Tom & Dori Hovel. She is a 2020 graduate of Cissna Park High School and a 10-year member of the Crescent City Barnbangers where she has served as club vice president and treasurer. Over the years Libby has taken cooking, sewing, photography, scrapbooking, swine, poultry, woodworking, and visual arts projects. Her favorite 4-H memory is taking her photography project to State fair and receiving the Superior ribbon. She feels that the most valuable life skill that 4-H has taught her is to work in a timely manner and complete her projects. This fall Libby will be going to Kankakee Community College while working in the workforce at Shoup Manufacturing. She plans to go into business or healthcare.