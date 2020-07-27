Hannah Beck
Hannah Beck is a 10-year member of the Stoney Creek Ramblers and a graduate of Heritage High School. She has held the office of club president, secretary and treasurer as well as Vermilion County Federation secretary and president. Hannah’s projects include beef, swine, goats, dogs, crops, visual arts, plants and soils, tractor safety, floriculture, cooking, scrapbooking, horticulture and welding. She says the most valuable life skill she has learned through 4-H is the value of leadership and interpersonal skills. Whether that be talking on a microphone for showmanship or explaining her project to a judge, 4-H has taught her how to step out of her comfort zone and express herself in front of others. This coming fall, Hannah plans to study agronomy at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa to pursue her passion for agriculture. Hannah is the daughter of Tony and Tracey Beck of Allerton.
Sadie Drayer
Sadie Josephine Drayer is the daughter of Shane and Tracy Drayer of Rankin. She is a 2020 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School and 10-year 4-H member of the Stitch ‘N Do club where she has been club secretary and vice president. Her 4-H projects over the years have included beef production, sewing and clothing construction (with lots of help from the fabulous Kay Knapp), and baking. Sadie’s favorite 4-H memories include camping, showing cattle, and modeling sewing projects at the Iroquois County Fair. She says 4-H gave her the skills necessary to communicate well and gave her a lot of practice in public speaking. This fall Sadie will attend the University of Illinois majoring in Animal Science with an emphasis on animal feed and nutrition or genetics, and possibly veterinary medicine.