Newsbug.info

6 vie for Jasper County Fair queen

The Jasper County Fair Queen pageant will be held Friday, July 6, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in the West Exhibit Hall, and will feature the …

Flowers of the Sky

During the months of June, July and early August, the Kankakee Sands prairies are aflutter with the stunning regal fritillary butterfly (Speye…

The Domino Effect

The term in the headline of this week’s column was invented decades ago, when the threat of world domination by Communist governments seemed r…

Court Beat

In the last week, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 10 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 401 criminally-based charges …