Business Name: I Kick Martial Arts
Newsbug.info
Latest Local News
As participants enter the grounds of the Vermilion Regional Airport on July 13 for Balloon Over Vermilion they will be greeted with hundreds o…
Succulents are colorful, versatile plants that can be grown indoors and out and are low maintenance…if you know how to care for them. Schuren …
At 2 p.m. June 29. Paul M. Crowder, 70, was taken into custody at his home by Indiana State Police detectives without incident. He was incarce…
The Jasper County Fair Queen pageant will be held Friday, July 6, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in the West Exhibit Hall, and will feature the …
At the Indiana Association of Agricultural Educators (IAAE) Awards Banquet on June 11, Steve Inman, retired Agriculture teacher from Kankakee …
This year marked the ninth annual cardboard boat race for the Williamsport Park Program. The races took place at the pool in Williamsport Park…
On June 29 Attica High School assistant boys and girls track coach Jeremy Kelley was arrested on child exploitation charges.
During the months of June, July and early August, the Kankakee Sands prairies are aflutter with the stunning regal fritillary butterfly (Speye…
The two main streets in Watseka have a patriotic flair this week as volunteers went out Saturday morning to line those streets with American flags.
The term in the headline of this week’s column was invented decades ago, when the threat of world domination by Communist governments seemed r…
The three DeMotte women who started with a vision and worked hard to make it a reality are sharing the Grand Marshal title for this year’s Tou…
In the last week, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 10 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 401 criminally-based charges …
BROOKSTON — The fate of an unused house at 106 S. South St. in Brookston could be decided at 7 p.m. July 1.
WOLCOTT — Wolcott’s Fourth of July Summer Festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary next week.
Seventh degree blackbelt Doug Dennis gave a special seminar in Hoopeston Saturday morning.
Because of high expense and no guarantees of success, the Watseka City Council Tuesday night agreed to opt out of an Army Corps of Engineers s…
Yesterday afternoon in every room in the city schools were held celebrations of the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
We’re pretty sure we’re safe in naming Issac Merritt as the most experienced Republican voter Hoopeston has.
Is Medicare going broke? That scary thought raced through the media a few weeks ago when the program’s trustees issued their annual report to …
Interested in expanding the use of native flora in your yard or garden? East Central Illinois Master Naturalists (ECIMN) are making available …
It is County Fair season! During the next few weeks every county in the area will be celebrating agriculture, locally grown livestock and prod…
MONON — The Monon Current Literature Club enjoyed their summer luncheon June 13 at the Garden Gate Tea House in Delphi.
MONTICELLO — Officials with White Oak Health Campus in Monticello announce the addition of Kaylee LaOrange as the new community services repre…
A cooling center has been established in Watseka as the National Weather Service and other agencies are warning people of an excessive heat wa…
This year, Hoosiers hosting an Independence Day cookout featuring some of America’s favorite summer foods—hot dogs, cheeseburgers, ribs, wate…
The Iroquois County Board Policy and Procedure Committee again put through the donation of an EMA vehicle for full board consideration.
In 1971, Don Popp of DeMotte returned home from Vietnam with an array of medals, but there was one that never came.
Three Donovan District 3 residents took a seat as school board members Wednesday evening.